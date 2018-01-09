Fixing Aadhaar: Security developers' task is to trim chances of data breach

I feel no joy when my prophecies about digital identity systems come true. This is because from a Popperian perspective these are low-risk prophecies. I had said that that all centralised identity databases will be breached in the future.

That may or may not happen within my lifetime so I can go to my grave without worries about being proven wrong. Therefore, the task before a security developer is not only to reduce the probability but more importantly to eliminate the possibility of certain occurrences. The blame for fragility in digital identity systems today can be partially laid ...