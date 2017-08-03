How India differs from the top nations

From the perspective of constitutional and legal rights, we can divide nations into three sorts. First, those that promise citizens rights very clearly and deliver them. Equality, education, health, justice, food, free speech and employment, and so on. The nations of the European Union, broadly, and to a large extent the United States are among these first sort of nations. It is true that many of these nations violate human rights abroad, most obviously through war, the damage of which many of these nations take quite casually. But internally, so far as their own citizens go, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?