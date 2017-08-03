How India differs from the top nations

From the perspective of constitutional and legal rights, we can divide nations into three sorts. First, those that promise citizens rights very clearly and deliver them. Equality, education, health, justice, food, free speech and employment, and so on. The nations of the European Union, broadly, and to a large extent the United States are among these first sort of nations. It is true that many of these nations violate human rights abroad, most obviously through war, the damage of which many of these nations take quite casually. But internally, so far as their own citizens go, ...