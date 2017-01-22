Mr Trump's way

Chief executives of Indian information technology (IT) and pharmaceutical companies won’t be the only ones scrambling to reorient their strategies after US President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech that dissed the four former presidents with whom he shared the podium and painted a grossly inaccurate picture of America. From China to Europe, the implications of “America First” and the declaration that “protectionism will lead to greater prosperity and strength” – two key takeaways from the former realtor and reality TV star’s opening ...