Petroleum GST can wait

On the face of it, the government’s intention to bring all petroleum products under the ambit of the goods and services tax (GST) is unexceptionable. The current GST regime for the petroleum sector is a half-way house.

While kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas including domestic cooking gas, naphtha, and furnace oil are covered under the GST, several other products such as crude oil, aviation turbine fuel, petrol, diesel, and natural gas continue to remain outside the purview of the new indirect taxes regime. This imposes avoidable compliance cost on most oil companies by obliging them ...