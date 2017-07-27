Privacy by choice

A nine-judge Bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a case to establish whether the so-called right to privacy is a fundamental right. This is in response to a petition claiming that the collection and sharing of biometric information, as required under the Aadhaar scheme, is a breach of an individual’s “fundamental” right to privacy. At present, however, this Bench, which includes the chief justice as well, is not entertaining specific queries about the use of Aadhaar or the possibility of privacy infringement under other circumstances, for example, data collected by ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?