Rajendran Narayanan: The flag bearers

The normalcy about kids selling a commodified notion of a nation for a meagre price is frightening

The normalcy about kids selling a commodified notion of a nation for a meagre price is frightening

It was around 3 pm and I was walking back from the Centre for Equity Studies near Mother’s International School towards Green Park in New Delhi. As I neared the IIT flyover traffic signal near Hauz Khas, I noticed three children and an infant at the intersection selling national flags. The flags varied in size from that of a hand fan to bigger ones, which are popular during cricket matches. They were made of plastic sticks with tricolour painted thin plastic sheets stuck to them. There was a little girl carrying an infant who was selling small flags for Rs 10 each. ...

Rajendran Narayanan