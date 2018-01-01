Regulating technology: Minimalism is the new mantra in 2018

The year 2017 has seen some remarkable growth in the area of cyber security, cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence (AI). Cyber security has grown massively in 2017, with a result that it is increasingly becoming a top priority for various stakeholders.

Increase in cybersecurity breaches has demonstrated that existing legal frameworks are not adequate. Cryptocurrencies have caught the imagination of the world at large. With an increasing use of technology such as blockchains for variety of cryptocurrencies, the cryptocurrency market has seen a massive growth. India is seeing a ...