Solving the affordable housing conundrum

It remains a peculiar conundrum. India needs 5 million affordable homes every year. And, the supply is not even 500,000 homes a year.

Given the sheer unmet demand, India presents the largest, multi-billion affordable housing opportunity in the world. You would assume that there ought to be a stampede of big developers, established corporate houses, and some of the country’s canniest entrepreneurs to grab the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Yet surprisingly, the landscape is littered with failed attempts — and a visible lack of ambition. So ...