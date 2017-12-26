The devils that angels fear

Angel investors are the earliest-stage investors in a business and often take the highest risk. They play a key role in the start-up ecosystem by being the first port of call to validate business ideas.

Their investments often go into getting the business up and running, rather than focus on growth or making profits. In developed markets such as the US, angel investing is a full-time occupation for many. But, in India a large number of these investors are people have their own businesses or high-pressure jobs and double up as investors. They are at times ...