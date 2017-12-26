The future belongs to biologics

China and India together account for close to 40 per cent of the global population, are among the three largest economies (on a purchasing power parity or PPP basis) in the world, and are the two fastest growing emerging economies in the world.

They are also the two countries that will most likely be the world’s largest hubs for manufacturing biological drugs. It’s been evident for a decade that biological drugs are the future of medicine; throughout the global pharmaceutical industry, numerous innovations abound — from immunotherapies, antibody drug conjugates ...