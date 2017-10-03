The interest rate question

With inflation at fairly low levels, businesses find interest rates too high. So do a third of the home loan borrowers in surveys. Given the increasingly vociferous demands for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce rates of interest, the suspense surrounding the outcome of the fourth bi-monthly meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ending on Wednesday is palpable. The real rate of interest is the nominal rate of interest adjusted for inflation. It indicates the real return to a lender after accounting for the change in the value of money. Given the diversity of ...