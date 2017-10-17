The Rohingya crisis: Past and present

On the night of December 6, 1992, a cable went out from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to Indian diplomatic missions abroad cautioning them that Pakistan might try to exploit the situation after the demolition of Babri Masjid, especially urging them to be on their guard against violence directed at Indian properties and interests. In two foreign capitals, response to the cable was swift and decisive when the heads of missions conveyed New Delhi’s concerns at very high levels in their host governments. The army, which ruled Myanmar with a firm hand, was extremely ...