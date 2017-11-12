The September quarter outperformers

It’s that sweet spot of the year when the air lightens, the light mellows, a festive December attracts and the excited pursuit of a probable multi-bagger beckons. What a life (apologies to all in the National Capital Region). Here are some of the companies that attracted my attention during the September quarter of the current financial year: Torrent Power: If you think the power sector theme is passé, welcome to the outlier. Earnings before depreciation and taxes (EBDT) increased in the past four quarters: Rs 383 crore to Rs 474 crore to Rs 553 crore and Rs ...