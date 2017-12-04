The US-China-India triangle

Political foes can have strong economic ties. The strength or weakness of trade ties between countries does not hinge on politico- intellectual affinity clubs.

Indeed, authoritarian China, the largest trading partner of democratic America and India, is simultaneously the main security threat to both in Asia. Even during the Obama presidency, these trends were visible in the US-China, US-India and India-China ties. Donald Trump’s recent visit to China confirmed the trends — as have Indo-US ties since he became president of the US. US-China ties Trade and ...