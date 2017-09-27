Trading strategies for a falling rupee

For the past year or so, the rupee has seen a sustained uptrend versus the yen and dollar, though its performance versus the euro has been less convincing. On September 1, 2016, the rupee was trading at 66.96 to the dollar and 74.66 to the euro and 64.78 to yen. In early August 2017, it hit a high of 63.63 versus the dollar, high of 68.25 to euro in April 2017 and a high of 56.38 to the yen in July 2017. But, we might have seen the beginning of a trend reversal in the past week. The rupee has started sliding as fear mounted about confrontation between North Korea and the US. In ...