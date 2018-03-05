Who wants public sector bank reforms, anyway?

Every few months, our public sector banks (PSBs) are in the news. One kind of news is about their huge losses. Some Rs 5 billion here or Rs 10 billion there quarterly loss is the new normal.

The second kind of news is when a major scam or an egregious case of bad lending stuns the nation. For instance, a Rs 50-billion scam where the high-profile promoter of Winsome Diamonds disappears after a carefully planned swindle or a Rs 127-billion scam where jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi go absconding. A third kind of news is generated as a response to the first two — bank ...