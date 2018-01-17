Why 'inclusive growth' means little without social security for unorganised

The Union government — the Ministry of Labour specifically — has been working on a code for social security for all workers for the last couple of years, an announcement made formal last week. What distinguishes this current law is its laudable ambition to cover unorganised sector workers.

Why should such social insurance (SI) be available for the unorganised sector (all units employing less than 10 workers)? First, although the ratio of the poor was declining, the numbers of poor have not for 30 years (from 1973-4 to 2004-5). The numbers did decline between 2004-5 ...