Get ready to pay more service tax for your summer vacation

Book the holiday now and pay entire amount upfront to save cost

Book the holiday now and pay entire amount upfront to save cost

If you are planning a holiday this summer and are considering to book a holiday package, pay the entire amount before January 22, if you can. After that you will have to pay higher service tax. If you have booked a holiday package, but paid only the deposit amount or part of the amount, you will be charged the higher service tax while paying the final instalment, if you pay after January 22. With effect from January 22, 2017, the service tax applicable on tour operators will increase. Currently, tour operators have to pay tax on 30 per cent of the invoice amount. Under the revised ...

Priya Nair