India's regulator on Monday extended the time to link to policies till March 31, 2018.

In a circular issued on Monday to all the life, non-life (including standalone health insurers) the Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said the date of submission of the and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by clients to reporting entity is March 31, 2018.

The cited the central government's gazette notification on December 13, relating to Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of Records) (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2017.

On November 8, the had directed the insurers to link Aadhaar and Pan Card numbers with policies.

"These rules have statutory force and, as such, life and general insurers (including standalone health insurers) have to implement them without awaiting further instructions," the had said in a statement.