11-day Chhattisgarh Assembly session ends in under 3 days; Oppn moves Guv

The 11-day monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly ended in just two-and-a-half days. The House conducted all the businesses scheduled for the monsoon session before it was adjourned sine-dine on Thursday afternoon. The took a strong note as the session concluded before schedule.







The wanted to corner the government over issues. “It is the murder of democracy,” state president and senior legislator Bhupesh Baghel said.The wanted to corner the government over issues.

“The state government wanted to avoid discussion and cover up issues in the House,” Baghel said, adding that this was the reason why the state government wanted to conclude the session at the earliest.

A delegation of leaders went to Raj Bhawan in the evening and urged the Governor to probe the reason for the adjournment of House sine-dine well before schedule.

The onset of the monsoon session was marred by pandemonium created by the party over the issue of a land scam allegedly involving Chhattisgarh Water Resources Minister Brijmohan Agrawal. On Wednesday, the Question Hour was also not conducted due to disruptions.

On Thursday, the government tabled the necessary bills and the House completed all the businesses that indicated that the session would end before scheduled as no business was left. The first supplementary budget of Rs 1,777.57 crore (approximately) was also passed on Wednesday.



The monsoon session of the state assembly started on August 1 and was scheduled till August 11.