JD(U) defends Lalu Yadav: I-T department, CBI, DRI act on Modi govt's order

Following the raid on companies and people associated with RJD chief Yadav, the (United) on Wednesday cornered the Centre saying that the raid was a "political gimmick" to defame the opposition leaders.

"The department, CBI, DRI, are the organizations which work at the behest of the central government. Time will tell that the raid conducted by these agencies was because of any irregularities or it was just a political gimmick," JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi told ANI.

Asserting that the Centre was adopting such trick to defame the opposition leaders, he noted that the raid has been conducted at a time when the opposition parties are uniting.

Echoing the same, JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said, "This is mere a legal procedure. The IT raid is common but what will be the outcome of raid is important. What was the motive behind the raid is also important. We will talk about it after any substantial thing comes to light."

Raids were conducted by the IT department at the 22 locations in Delhi, Gurugram on companies and people associated with Lalu yesterday.

A team of about 100 department officials and police personnel reportedly carried out the raids.

As per sources, the raids were conducted on the charges of illegal (benami) land deals worth Rs. 1,000 crores.

Lalu's advocate Chitranjan Sinha, however, denied the allegations, saying that the RJD chief doesn't even have 22 residences in Delhi.

The RJD supremo also refuted the charges asserting that he is not afraid of the onslaught against him.

Lalu took to his Twitter page to slam the (BJP), saying the saffron party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are trying to pressurise him, knowing that he will expose their "lies, loot and jumlas."

Challenging the Centre to reveal the names of the 22 places raided, the former Bihar chief minister said, "At least tell which 22 places were raided, you illiterates. Lalu is not scared of BJP-backed media and government puppets."

Lalu further said that the BJP lacks courage to suppress his voice and if they try to do so, then million more Lalus will emerge all across India.

He also cautioned the BJP, saying, "I am not scared of the BJP. There is a lot more to be done by bringing together all the parties sharing the same ideology."

Reacting to the RJD chief's assertion, the Centre said that if Lalu is innocent, then he should prove it to the IT department.

"The raids are being conducted as per procedure. We have no intention to intimidate anyone. There have been reports of the massive property owned by his son and daughter in both Bihar and Delhi. Why has there been no clarification? A profit worth 1000 crores is questionable, and hence he is under the scanner," Union Law Minister told ANI.