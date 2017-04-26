MCD election result: EVM 'manipulation' is the 'bitter truth', claims AAP

'EVM wave' is sweeping across the city: AAP's Gopal Rai

EVM "manipulation" is the "bitter truth" behind the crushing blow to the in the municipal polls, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said, raising the spectre of an "EVM wave" across the capital.



Staring at a rout, the party got into a huddle at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to hammer out the next course of action, which may involve agitation over EVMs as already indicated by the chief minister.



"EVM tampering is the bitter truth of the country's democracy. One can crack jokes on us initially, but fearing being made fun of, we cannot refrain from speaking the truth," Sisodia told reporters.



Senior minister in the Delhi government Gopal Rai said an "EVM wave" is sweeping across the city. By 11 AM, only one candidate, Ashok Kumar, had registered a win. He won east Delhi's Shakurpur ward.



"This isn't a Modi wave, this is an EVM wave. The same happened in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is a major threat against democracy. The rights of the electorate will have to be ensured. The BJP wants to demolish democracy," Rai told reporters.



Senior adviser to the government, Nagendar Sharma, tweeted: "Sweeping Delhi MCD polls without sweeping Delhi's streets for a decade. When machines are with you human will is of no relevance."



Admitting defeat, Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra, who lost three out of five wards in his constituency, said the newly elected MCDs and the Delhi government must now work in tandem for the betterment of the people.



The party's near-certain defeat comes barely two weeks into its drubbing in the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll and two years after it registered a thumping victory in the assembly polls winning 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

