With the winner of the seat about to be crowned as the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections begins on Wednesday, one cannot forget the row surrounding the Electronic Voting Machine (Espiralled spiraled throughout the polls.

Let's have a look at the highlights of the EVM tampering row this MCD Polls:

• On April 23, Chief Minister Kejriwal raised concerns about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that many machines were malfunctioning.

• Just two days prior to the MCD elections i.e. on April 21, the High rejected the plea seeking direction to state commission and the Commission of India (ECI) to use only second generation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the civic polls.

• Earlier on April 18, the High had refused to give immediate relief to the (AAP) in its plea seeking the same. The questioned the as to why it was approaching it at "11th" hour for getting MCD polls conducted via VVPAT machine EVMs.

• The plea was filed by the on the very same day itself.

• A day before, the Chief Minister met the State Commissioner on the issue of the EVMs and put forward his demand. However, the SEC rejected the proposal, saying there was no provision to postpone the elections.

• Earlier on March 24, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had turned down Kejriwal's request to amend rules and conduct the civic polls using ballot papers.

• The had also written to Kejriwal, seeking use of ballot papers instead of EVMs in the civic polls.

• On March 14, Kejriwal appealed to the Commission to use the ballot paper system in place of EVMs in the Municipal Polls.

• The issue of EVM tampering first surfaced after (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, earlier on March 11 alleged that the (BJP) received a massive mandate in the state because of the fault in machines which led to votes being caste in favour of the saffron party no matter which button the voter pressed.

However, the MCD polls were conducted with the help of the EVM machines with recording of around 54 per cent voter turnout.

State Commissioner SK Srivastava said 18 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were replaced due to faulty battery or non-functional button issues.

The State Commissioner (SEC) also casted aside doubts raised on the efficiency of the EVMs.

"EVM has proved that it's un-hackable. It is a robust machine. We have ensured a smooth and fair So I don't think there should be any question related to EVMs. Its performance has been good," he added.

With counting of votes beginning at 8 a.m. today in 35 centers across the city, as many as 90,000 security personnel of Police, paramilitary forces and Home Guards would be deployed at counting centres.

The counting will go on till late in the day, but initial trends are expected to come in by 11 a.m.

