Not allowed to speak in Rajya Sabha, Mayawati threatens to resign

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Tuesday said she will resign from the Rajya Sabha after being asked to wrap up her impromptu speech on the Saharanpur anti- in the Upper House of the Parliament.

"I will resign right away. I will come back and give my resignation," she said and walked out of the House.

The walked out of the Rajya Sabha after Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had got a mandate to rule, as supremo Mayawati vociferously spoke against atrocities on Dalits and minorities in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a discussion on the issue.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad took objection to Naqvi's remarks, saying the had got a mandate to protect the poor, farmers, minorities, and Dalits.

"When Mayawati tried to talk, she was told that we have got the mandate. We did not know the has got the mandate for the massacre of minorities and Dalits. We are not with this government," an angry Azad said and walked out of the House.

Other members followed their leader.

Earlier, there was a din in the House as Mayawati spoke about "atrocities on Dalits" in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

She said "casteism and capitalism" have grown all over the country, particularly in the BJP-ruled states, after the came to power at the Centre.

The chief alleged that Dalits were being targeted and sought the attention of the House over the issue.