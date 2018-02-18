PNB fraud: Speak up, don't act like the guilty, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

-
In yet another attacking tweet, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "speak up" on the multi-crore PNB fraud case that involved billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi.
Taking on to Twitter, Rahul said, "PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for two hours but won't speak for two minutes on the 22,000 crore banking scam," while referring to Prime Minister Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event.
He further questioned Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for avoiding to give a clarification on this issue.
He said, "Mr Jaitley is in hiding".ALSO READ: Rs 114-bn PNB scam: 200 shell firms, benami assets under ED, I-T scanner
He accused the entire government of not owning up to their responsibility and acting guilty.
"Stop behaving as if you're guilty! Speak up," he added.
He further went on to claim that PM Modi has robbed the country.
On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had told ANI that PNB scam could not have taken place without the involvement of the government officials and demanded an answer from the Prime minister.
A political blame game has been going between the BJP and Congress ever since the PNB bank fraud involving Nirav Modi came to forth.ALSO READ: Nirav Modi scam at PNB: Other banks also involved, alleges Mamata Banerjee
The PNB detected a Rs 114 billion scam in which jeweller Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.
The scam was started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.
The Congress has been alleging that the fraud took place under the "nose of Modi government" while BJP has been stating that it happened during UPA regime.
