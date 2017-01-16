Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam says he might contest against son Akhilesh

He also accused CM Akhilesh Yadav of having a negative approach towards Muslims

Amid the battle for supremacy in UP's ruling family, SP patriarch on Monday accused Chief Minister of having a negative approach towards Muslims and said he will fight against his son if he does not heed to his advice.



With the Commission set to take a call on which SP faction will retain the cycle symbol, Mulayam said that it was up to the EC to decide on it but the fight will "reach the court".



Addressing party workers at the SP headquarters here, Mulayam trained his guns on his son.



"I always advocated interest of Muslims. When I ensured appointment of a Muslim as state's (DGP), Akhilesh did not talk to me for 15 days. He did not want any Muslim on this post. It gave an anti-Muslim message," he alleged.



The SP founder alleged that Akhilesh had a "negative approach" towards Muslims and that he was playing in the hands of Ramgopal Yadav, who was working "on directions of BJP".



"Akhilesh is acting at the behest of Ramgopal. If he does not listen, I will fight against him," he said.



"I will live for Muslims and die for them also. If it come to Muslims' interest, I will also fight against him (Akhilesh)", he said.



Mulayam said, "I have made a lot of sacrifices to make the party. He (Akhilesh) is not adhering to me and sacked a number of ministers including a woman. Senior ministers were sacked without any reasons".



Earlier, Mulayam reached brother Shivpal's residence and later the party office and addressed the workers.



Interestingly, he also called Naresh Uttam, who has been made party state president by Akhilesh, to the meeting.



Mulayam said he was trying his level best to save the party and slammed Akhilesh for not understanding things.

