Suresh Prabhu: Infra man has to kick-start industrial growth

Suresh Prabhu, who offered to resign as Railway Minister following a spate of accidents, has perhaps been given the benefit of doubt for his sterling record as power minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The Rajya Sabha member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh, who has been given charge of the commerce and industry portfolio, will now have to play a key role in using exports as an engine for growth and come up with a new industrial policy that will offer a road map and practical solutions to the industrial sector that is reeling under the impact of ...