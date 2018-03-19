TDP, YSR Congress no-confidence motions against BJP govt today: 10 points

-
ALSO READNo-confidence motion against NDA: Modi in safe-zone, Opposition backs TDP What is a no-confidence motion in Parliament: Everything you wanted to know TDP exits NDA, moves no-confidence motion; gets support from Congress, Left Chandrababu Naidu's TDP exits 'power-drunk' Modi govt: Top 10 developments BJP units in Andhra, TN, Delhi directionless ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls
-
The N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress Party) on Monday will push their notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha, as they continue their respective agitations for the granting of a special-category status to Andhra Pradesh. The development comes after the TDP quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and moved a no-confidence motion on Friday, a day after the YSR Congress Party had moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government. Their notices were not taken up last week because of the din in the House. YSR Congress Party's Y V Subba Reddy has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice of the motion in the revised list of business for today. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has said that the TDP and YSR Congress Party's notices were not taken up last week due to the House not being in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well. However, Monday might not prove very fruitful for the two parties from Andhra Pradesh as the Lok Sabha will meet today amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in the House's proceedings. It remains uncertain if order will be restored in the Lok Sabha today with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi protesting over a host of issues. The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the second consecutive week on Friday due to protests by Opposition parties. Both the parties from Andhra Pradesh have been protesting and agitating as the Centre has refused to grant the state a special-category status. The political tussle in the state and at the national level saw the TDP and the BJP engage in an escalating and heated exchange, which culminated in the end of their alliance. Both parties have been lobbying with opposition parties for support to their respective notices. However, even if the no-confidence motions are admitted, the Modi government has expressed confidence that they will be defeated given its strength in the Lok Sabha. Here are the top 10 developments around the TDP-BJP split and the no-confidence motions against the Modi government: 1) TDP, YSR Congress to push no-confidence motions against Modi govt in Lok Sabha today: With their agitation for a special-category status for Andhra continuing, the YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party today will pitch for their notices of a no-confidence motion against the Modi government being taken when the Lok Sabha, which has seen no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in its proceedings, meets. In a notice to the Lok Sabha General-Secretary, the YSR Congress on Sunday once again sought to move a no-confidence motion in the Lower House on March 19 against the Centre over its refusal to grant special-category status to Andhra Pradesh. "Under Rule 198(B) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on 19.03.2018," party leader YV Subba Reddy said in a letter. "This House expressed No confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the Motion stated therein. 2) BJP minister says ready to face no-confidence motions: Stating that the NDA enjoys confidence "inside and outside" the Parliament, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar has ruled out any threat to the Narendra Modi government from the no-confidence motions moved against it. Further, Kumar has asserted that the BJP was ready to face the no-confidence motions. "I want to tell the Congress and other Opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the House. That's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion," said Kumar. ALSO READ: What is a no-confidence motion in Parliament: Everything you wanted to know 3) BJP says it gave Andhra billions, but TDP still left NDA: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been trying to highlight what it has done for Andhra Pradesh since the spat with its ally, the TDP, went public. Kumar said that though the Modi government generously released an additional grant of Rs 240 billion (Rs 24,000 crore) after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP took the decision to walk out of the NDA and move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government "keeping some of its issues in mind". The Union minister claimed that no state in the country had ever received funds the way Andhra Pradesh had for the construction and development of its capital Amaravati, the Polavaram dam, national highways, irrigation projects, and houses for the poor. Further, the minister felt that the TDP's decision and actions were taken due to the agitation by the Congress and the YSR Congress Party over the granting of special-category status. He stressed that the BJP was always with the people of Andhra Pradesh and was committed to their development. ALSO READ: No-confidence motion against NDA: Modi in safe-zone, Opposition backs TDP 4) BJP ready to go beyond giving Andhra Pradesh a special-category status: The BJP asserted that it was ready to do more than just give special-category status to Andhra Pradesh a day after the state's chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, pulled out the Telugu Desam Party from the NDA alliance. BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav told news agencies that the party would "explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh the things that we have done for them in last four years and things we will do". He added that the BJP was "ready to do more than the special status". "We will pass a resolution in which we will explain to the people of Andhra Pradesh our stand on the issue raised by Andhra chief minister. We are as much committed to the people as him.
We have done so much in the last four years," Madhav added.On being questioned if the TDP would come back to the NDA fold, Madhav said, "You will have to ask that to the Telugu Desam Party." ALSO READ: TDP exits NDA, moves no-confidence motion; gets support from Congress, Left 5) DMK nudges CM Palaniswami to support TDP's no-trust motion: The TDP's split with the NDA and the no-confidence motions against the BJP-led government have also received attention from other regional parties. Mounting pressure on the AIADMK over the Cauvery issue, Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has said that Chief Minister K Palaniswami should support TDP's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha if he is "truly interested" in the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). "If Palaniswami is truly interested in the constitution of the CMB within six weeks, he should courageously decide to support the no-trust motion," DMK leader M K Stalin said. Days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Centre to set up the CMB, the DMK leader, who has been targeting the ruling regime on the Cauvery issue, said this was "an opportune moment" to establish Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery. Stalin said that if his party had representation in the Lok Sabha, DMK would have immediately supported the move. "The State government, led by the AIADMK, should come forward to take such a step and when it does that, we in the Opposition will follow suit," he said. Blaming the BJP-led Centre for its "big brother attitude," the DMK leader said his party was duty-bound to welcome TDP's decision as an organisation committed to states' autonomy. On Friday, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar had hit back at the TDP, following its decision to cut ties with the NDA, alleging that the decision was opportunistic in nature. ALSO READ: Union Minister Ananth Kumar rules out TDP's no-confidence motion threat 6) Amit Shah takes stock of Andhra situation: BJP President Amit Shah has taken stock of the political situation in Andhra Pradesh with party leaders from the state, after its long-time ally TDP's exit from the NDA over granting a special-category status to the state. Besides BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief K Hari Babu was among the leaders who held deliberations with Shah. In Andhra Pradesh, the saffron party finds itself in a tight corner as the state's two main parties, the TDP and the YSR Congress, have sought to corner it following the Centre's refusal to grant special status. The state sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha and is scheduled to go to Assembly polls simultaneously with the parliamentary elections next year. The BJP had won two Lok Sabha seats in 2014 in alliance with the TDP, which won 15 seats. However, BJP leaders have said that the TDP's decision to sever ties with them has provided their party an opportunity to expand its footprints in the state ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls. ALSO READ: AIMIM will support TDP's no-confidence motion against Modi govt: Owaisi 7) Andhra BJP confident: The BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit, for its part, has expressed confidence in their party's ability to overcome the political storm. K Haribabu, the Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, said that the party had "absolute majority" in the Lok Sabha and was "ready to face any situation and discussion". "All these parties coming together cannot harm Modi govt; we are comfortably placed," Haribabu told news agencies.
8) Chandrababu Naidu says it was 'pointless to continue in NDA': In a letter to BJP president Amit Shah, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said that the party felt it was pointless to continue in the NDA as the Centre had failed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities in implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in letter and spirit. He pointed out that on most of the crucial provisions of the Act, and the assurances given in the Rajya Sabha, progress was "tardy, unsatisfactory and disappointing". In the four-page letter, the TDP chief wrote: "Today, a feeling is gaining ground in our state that the BJP is not sensitive to the aspirations of our people." "We feel the government headed by it is not willing to implement in letter and spirit the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act and the assurances given by the then Prime Minister in Rajya Sabha," he said. The TDP chief said his party had joined the alliance in the hope that the state would get fair treatment and the expectation that the people would get justice. "When our being in the alliance doesn't serve that purpose, we feel that it is pointless to continue," he noted. ALSO READ: YSRCP chief says TDP's Naidu followed his lead on no-confidence motion 9) 'Endlessly waiting for Andhra govt to respond to special package': Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the Centre was committed to giving Andhra Pradesh a special package equivalent to a special category state and has been endlessly waiting for the state government to revert on the mechanism for receiving it. Jaitley said that the modalities of giving the special package were agreed back in September 2016. However, he added that only in January this year, the state government suggested a change in the route for receiving the funds, to which the Centre agreed but has not heard from it ever since. "A solution has been put on the table. It is for Andhra Pradesh to decide whether they want the resources or they want to make an issue (out of it)," he told news agencies. ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP exits 'power-drunk' Modi govt: Top 10 developments 10) Modi govt can defeat no-confidence motions: Notwithstanding the TDP quitting the NDA, the BJP-led government still has a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha. It has the support of around 315 members and, on its own, has 274 -- well above the current halfway mark of 270. After the recent losses in the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bypolls, the BJP on its own has 274 members and its allies account for 41 members. They include a sulking Shiv Sena (18), which has still not said which way it will vote on TDP's no-confidence motion. The others are the Lok Janshakti Party (6), Akali Dal (4), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (3), Apna Dal (2), JD-U (2) and AINRC, JKPDP, NPP, PMK, SDF, Swabhimani Paksha -- all one each. ALSO READ: BJP units in Andhra, TN, Delhi directionless ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls The AIADMK, which had contested the 2014 polls against the BJP but is generally seen to be its ally, has 37 MPs. The TDP, which withdrew support to the Modi government and has moved a no-confidence motion, has 16 MPs, while the YSRCP, which has also moved a no-confidence motion, has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.
BJP has got absolute majority in Lok Sabha and we are ready to face any situation and discussion. All these parties coming together cannot harm Modi Govt, we are comfortably placed:K Haribabu,Andhra Pradesh BJP chief on TDP and YSRCP no confidence motion pic.twitter.com/1ThEcae1xb— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU