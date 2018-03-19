TDP, YSR Congress no-confidence motions against BJP govt today: 10 points

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led (TDP) and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress Party) on Monday will push their notices of no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, as they continue their respective agitations for the granting of a special-category status to The development comes after the TDP quit the (BJP)-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) and moved a no-confidence motion on Friday, a day after the YSR Congress Party had moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government. Their notices were not taken up last week because of the din in the House. YSR Congress Party's Y V Subba Reddy has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice of the motion in the revised list of business for today. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has said that the TDP and YSR Congress Party's notices were not taken up last week due to the House not being in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well. However, Monday might not prove very fruitful for the two parties from as the Lok Sabha will meet today amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in the House's proceedings. It remains uncertain if order will be restored in the Lok Sabha today with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi protesting over a host of issues. The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the second consecutive week on Friday due to protests by Opposition parties. Both the parties from have been protesting and agitating as the Centre has refused to grant the state a special-category status. The political tussle in the state and at the level saw the TDP and the BJP engage in an escalating and heated exchange, which culminated in the end of their alliance. Both parties have been lobbying with opposition parties for support to their respective notices. However, even if the no-confidence motions are admitted, the Modi government has expressed confidence that they will be defeated given its strength in the Lok Sabha. Here are the top 10 developments around the TDP-BJP split and the no-confidence motions against the Modi government: 1) TDP, YSR Congress to push no-confidence motions against Modi govt in Lok Sabha today: With their agitation for a special-category status for Andhra continuing, the YSR Congress and the today will pitch for their notices of a no-confidence motion against the Modi government being taken when the Lok Sabha, which has seen no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in its proceedings, meets. In a notice to the Lok Sabha General-Secretary, the YSR Congress on Sunday once again sought to move a no-confidence motion in the Lower House on March 19 against the Centre over its refusal to grant special-category status to "Under Rule 198(B) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on 19.03.2018," party leader YV Subba Reddy said in a letter. "This House expressed No confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the Motion stated therein. 2) BJP minister says ready to face no-confidence motions: Stating that the NDA enjoys confidence "inside and outside" the Parliament, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar has ruled out any threat to the government from the no-confidence motions moved against it. Further, Kumar has asserted that the BJP was ready to face the no-confidence motions. "I want to tell the Congress and other Opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the House. That's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion," said Kumar. ALSO READ: What is a no-confidence motion in Parliament: Everything you wanted to know 3) BJP says it gave Andhra billions, but TDP still left NDA: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been trying to highlight what it has done for Andhra Pradesh since the spat with its ally, the TDP, went public. Kumar said that though the Modi government generously released an additional grant of Rs 240 billion (Rs 24,000 crore) after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP took the decision to walk out of the NDA and move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government "keeping some of its issues in mind". The Union minister claimed that no state in the country had ever received funds the way had for the construction and development of its capital Amaravati, the Polavaram dam, highways, irrigation projects, and houses for the poor. Further, the minister felt that the TDP's decision and actions were taken due to the agitation by the Congress and the YSR Congress Party over the granting of special-category status. He stressed that the BJP was always with the people of and was committed to their development. ALSO READ: No-confidence motion against NDA: Modi in safe-zone, Opposition backs TDP 4) BJP ready to go beyond giving a special-category status: The BJP asserted that it was ready to do more than just give special-category status to Andhra Pradesh a day after the state's chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, pulled out the from the NDA alliance. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav told news agencies that the party would "explain to the people of the things that we have done for them in last four years and things we will do". He added that the BJP was "ready to do more than the special status". "We will pass a resolution in which we will explain to the people of our stand on the issue raised by Andhra chief minister. We are as much committed to the people as him.

We have done so much in the last four years," Madhav added.