Who is Mohan Bhagwat to say Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya: Owaisi

All (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion on the issue of building a temple in Ayodhya.

"With what authority is saying that a Temple will be built in Ayodhya?" asked Owaisi here.

He further averred that the case is sub-judice.

"The case is still on in the Supreme Is the Chief Justice? Who is he?" asked Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Supreme had earlier suggested an out-of- settlement was the best recourse to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The apex will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram Temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.