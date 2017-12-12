Auto Expo to showcase dynamic total mobility solutions: SIAM

Auto industry body is gearing up for upcoming in February 2018 to showcase the changing dynamics of the sector in the backdrop of demand for and advent of new-age technologies.



The show, for which online bookings on bookmyshow.com have opened from today, will see new participants like South Korea's Kia Motors, Japan's and IT major Microsoft, while notable absentees include Ford India, General Motors, group and



In view of an expected increase in visitors, the organisers have increased the number of public days to six, which will be from February 9-14, 2018.



"In the next year's Auto Expo, we are moving away from just the static displays of automobiles to a more dynamic showcase of total mobility solutions," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Deputy Director General Sugato Sen told PTI.



The participants are expected to focus on new technologies, specially and considering how these have become important in combating pollution, he added.



Sen said for the first time, there will be multiple zones for different activities keeping in tune with the theme of the expo -- 'co-create, co-exist and celebrate'.



"From connected cars, shared mobility, innovations, to (EVs), smart living and entertainment, the various zones will give visitors the opportunity to experience a total new age mobility ecosystem," he added.



has also reached out to various firms and brands for participation so that the zones interplay and integrate with product displays by automobile companies to create a holistic experience, Sen said.



The EV tech and zone will display innovations in the last 12 months by various organisations, educational institutions and start-ups to showcase how new technology can positively impact everyday lives, he added.



"One special area will be the zone which will showcase 70 years of Indian automobile industry," he said.



When asked about arrangements for visitors, Sen said, "We expect more footfall compared to the previous one and that's why we will have an additional visitors day in next year's "



He further said, "In terms of footfall, the 6 lakh public visitors we had in five days in 2016 expo is still the biggest in the world in terms of per day visitor. We expect that this record will be broken in 2018.