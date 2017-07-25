BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 7,400-cr corp bonds tomorrow

Leading stock will auction investment limits on Wednesday, enabling to purchase corporate bond securities worth over Rs 7,400 crore.

The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, after the close of market hours, the said in a circular on Tuesday.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

A mock bidding session will be conducted between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm to check the system's performance, said.

"Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (of Rs 7,418 crore) for FII/FPI/sub-accounts shall be conducted on July 26, 2017 on exchange's 'ebidxchange' platform," it said.

The is on Tuesday auctioning investment limits for to purchase government debt securities to the tune of Rs 10,922 crore.