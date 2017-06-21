FERA violation case: Charges framed against AIADMK leader Sasikala

Case relates to alleged violations in transactions including remittances and uplinking charges

An Economic Offences Court framed charges against general secretary on Wednesday, who is now lodged in jail in Bengaluru, in connection with a case.



She appeared before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence-I) A Zakir Hussain through video conferencing from the Parapanna Agraharam jail in where she has been lodged ever since her conviction in February in the disproportionate assets case.



The case relates to alleged violations in transactions including remittances for a transponder and uplinking charges for the erstwhile JJ TV channel.



It was alleged by the prosecution that the payments were illegally routed to the US-based Rimsat through firms having network in the Philippines and Singapore.



Prosecution was launched against Sasikala, her relative V Bhaskaran and J J TV (now defunct) by the Enforcement Directorate in 1995 and 1996 on charges of violating FERA.



The court had in May allowed Sasikala to appear before it through video conferencing from prison.



On February 15, Sasikala was sent to jail after she surrendered before a trial court at Bengaluru, a day after theSupreme Court restored her conviction in the disproportionateassets case.

