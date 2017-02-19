Sourav Ganguly eligible but not going, PV Shetty to attend auctions

TRENDING ON BS
CoA bars top BCCI officials from IPL players' auction
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly along with Mumbai Cricket Association Joint Secretary P V Shetty are the two erstwhile IPL governing council members deemed eligible to attend Monday’s auctions, but the former captain is not going to be present. 

According to reliable sources, only Shetty and Ganguly have been sent feelers by BCCI to attend the meeting. “I am leaving for Bengaluru as CEO Rahul Johri asked me to attend the IPL auction as an erstwhile member. I don’t know about others,” Shetty told PTI on Sunday. 

Ganguly, who is an eligible office-bearer, will not be attending it as a source, privy to the developments, said “IPL GC members hardly have any role to play in auctions”.

 
The erstwhile IPL GC included all office-bearers along with Rajeev Shukla, Sourav Ganguly, MP Pandove, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shetty. Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were ousted by Supreme Court.

