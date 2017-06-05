Govt to go ahead with PSU bank merger without further wait: FM

The today said it is examining the possibility of further consolidation in the public sector space without waiting for their finances to improve.



of five associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila with the country's largest lender took place in April.



"Internally there was a thinking after the amalgamation took place to wait for the rest till the health of the banks improve.



"We have now relooked at the whole system and there are some institutions within the public sector banks which can be consolidated even in the present circumstances. We are seriously examining them," Minister told CNBC TV18.



Even Reserve Governor Urjit Patel in April had said the Indian system could be better off if some public sector banks are consolidated to have fewer but healthier entities, as it would help in dealing with the problem of stressed assets.



Toxic loans of public sector banks rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 6.06 lakh crore during April-December of 2016-17, the bulk of which came from power, steel, road infra and textile sectors.



Currently, there are 21 PSU banks in the country, including State of India.



According to experts, Punjab and Sind can be merged into Punjab National Bank, while other big lenders like of Baroda can take over some turnaround banks in the southern region such as Similarly, Dena could be merged with some large banks like South



On privatisation of IDBI Bank, Jaitley said that initially the had moved substantially but the process got slowed down as it had to decide on the complicated issues related with large real estate assets of the in Mumbai and elsewhere.



Referring to the complications, he said, "Can you without segregating that (real estate), sell just the system which in the present state is not in the best of health. That process got slowed down a little".



Jaitley in 2015 had hinted at a change in IDBI wherein the would continue to hold a majority stake, yet keep it at arm's length.



Citing the example of Axis Bank, he had wondered if IDBI could follow that model.



But since then, there has not been much progress on the plans due to one reason or another. IDBI has a large portfolio of real estate, which was not taken into consideration during the valuation exercise.



In the year ended March 31, 2017, IDBI posted a net loss of Rs 5,158 crore as against net loss Rs 3,665 crore in fiscal 2016.



The bank's gross NPAs almost doubled to 21.25 per cent of the gross advances in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal compared to 10.98 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The net NPAs were 13.21 per cent against 6.78 per cent.

Press Trust of India