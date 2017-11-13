Idea Cellular Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1107 cr, shares dip 6%

-
ALSO READAmid data war, Idea Cellular records highest 4G upload speed in September Idea AGM on June 30 to decide MD Kapania's pay, raising Rs 10,000 crore Idea shareholders approve mobile business merger scheme with Vodafone India RJio impact: Idea posts third consecutive quarterly loss Idea Cellular falls 8% on second straight quarterly loss
-
Telecom operator Idea Cellular on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,106.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore in July-September a year ago.
Its revenue from operations dropped 19.72 per cent to Rs 7,465.5 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 9,300.23 crore in the year-ago period.
Stock of Idea was trading 5.62 per cent down at Rs 91.60 on the BSE today.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU