Idea Cellular Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1107 cr, shares dip 6%

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore in July-September a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man walks past a shop displaying Idea Cellular Ltd's logo on its shutters in Mumbai

Telecom operator Idea Cellular on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,106.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore in July-September a year ago.



Its revenue from operations dropped 19.72 per cent to Rs 7,465.5 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 9,300.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Stock of Idea was trading 5.62 per cent down at Rs 91.60 on the BSE today.

First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 10:21 IST

