NITTTR signs MoU with Sri Krishna Institutions for faculty

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) of Chandigarh today signed a MoU with city-based Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology for imparting training in the new and emerging technological areas for the faculty. The college is the first institute in South India to bring under NITTTR programme, which would pave way for the college to impart training for the faculty members of Sri Krishna Institutions and various Government and private engineering and Polytechnic colleges of Tamil Nadu for the next five years, NITTTR Director Prof Shyam Sundar Patnaik, told reporters . The National institute will provide support for instruction material development for the free of cost training, he said. Besides training the faculty, NITTTR would also give free extension services like specialised skill development programs to students and bear all relevant expenditure, subject to the regulations of Human Resource Development Ministry, Patnaik said. Stating that NITTTR has already signed such agreements with seven institute across the Country, Patnaik said that depending on the success, it was planned to bring in more institutions under it after two years. With the Ministry setting a target of training seven lakh faculty in another five to seven years,the Institute was capable of training more than one lakh faculty in a year with 10 Centre across India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU