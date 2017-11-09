As Delhi chokes, odd-even to be enforced again from November 13 to 17

JUST IN
Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles drive through heavy smog near Akshardham Metro Station in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
The odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in Delhi for a five-day period from November 13, city Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The decision comes as air pollution levels spiked in the national capital.


Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates.

Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice — January 1-15 and April 15-30.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government, last year implemented the alternate day travel, for cars with odd and even number license plates.

The plan was put in place twice for 14 days each in January and April respectively, to control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR.

