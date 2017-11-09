As Delhi chokes, odd-even to be enforced again from November 13 to 17

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in Delhi for a five-day period from November 13, city Transport Minister said on Thursday.



The decision comes as air pollution levels spiked in the national capital.



Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice — January 1-15 and April 15-30.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government, last year implemented the alternate day travel, for cars with odd and even number license plates.

The plan was put in place twice for 14 days each in January and April respectively, to control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR.



Click here to read a detailed report about how the odd-even policy panned out last year.

