Regional media will continue to remain relevant: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READFadnavis asks Maha cities to aim for top Swachh Bharat ranks Maha CM reaches Kamala Mills to take stock of situation Maha govt announces CID investigation into Pune violence Law and order: Oppn raises Munna Yadav, NIT land issues Kamala Mills fire: Fadnavis directs BMC to conduct in-depth enquiry
-
The regional media is facing challenges but it will continue to remain relevant and robust as Indians are rooted to their culture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.
Speaking at a function organised to release a souvenir of the Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh here, he said the regional media played an important role in the freedom struggle.
The regional media will remain relevant because Indians are always rooted to their culture no matter how successful they become in their professional life, he said.
Fadnavis admitted the regional media faces challenges related to information and technology since English dominates the medium of knowledge, but content remains the key for growth of newspapers.
However, the regional media has accepted these challenges and is working on overcoming them. More than technology, content of a newspaper is important, the chief minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU