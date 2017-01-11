Saudi Arabia increases India's annual Haj quota to 1.70 lakh

has increased India's annual quota from 1.36 lakh to 1.70 lakh, biggest such expansion in last 29 years, Union Minister said on Wednesday.

An agreement to this regard was inked by Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent Charge) Naqvi with Saudi Arabia's and Umrah Minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten at Jeddah on Wednesday, making the expansion effective from the current year.

The Saudi authorities had five years ago slashed quotas for foreign pilgrims coming from each country by 20 per cent in view of safety of the devotees as they undertook the expansion of Grand Mosque there.

Accordingly, India's quota was brought down to 1.36 lakh from nearly 1.70 lakh in 2012.

Expressing pleasure at the signing of the agreement, Naqvi said his meeting with Benten was "very fruitful" as the constructive discussion was held on the whole gamut of issues related to the pilgrimage, transport and accommodation facilities for pilgrims and their safety.

"On behalf of the people and Government of India, we also extend gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Excellency King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, for his keen personal interest and initiative in organising a successful 2016," Naqvi said in a statement.

Naqvi exuded confidence that under the visionary leadership of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, the "excellent" relationship between and will be further strengthened.

Stating and share ideals of global peace, progress and prosperity, Naqvi said the two countries are tied together with strong civilisational, cultural, economic and political links.

"The regular visits by the leaders and senior-level officials of the two nations have further strengthened the relationship between the two nations. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to during April last year added new dimensions to our vibrant relationship," he said.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction over the improvements in services offered to pilgrims which indicates Saudi Arabia's firm commitment towards welfare and betterment of pilgrims.

The government has started issuing applications from January 2. The last date for submission of applications is January 24.

As part of its efforts to streamline the process, the government has urged pilgrims to submit their applications online. In December last year, a new website was launched which provides all necessary information to pilgrims, the statement said.

On January 2, the Minister had launched the Committee of mobile application to help pilgrims apply online.