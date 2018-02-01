Supreme Court adopts roster system for allocation of matters to judges

The on Thursday adopted a roster system for the allocation of matters to judges with of India Dipak Misra deciding to keep to himself the (PIL) cases. The order of the was made public on the official website of the apex court. The 13-page notification said a roster of the work for fresh cases notified under the order of the of India will come into effect from February 5 till further orders. The decision to make public the roster system for the allocation of matters assumes significance as four seniormost judges -- justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, -- in their January 12 press conference had questioned the allocation of sensitive PILs and important cases to the judges junior in seniority. The notification has given the description of matters that would be allocated to the benches headed by the CJI, justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur, Joseph, A K Sikri, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, A K Goel and R F Nariman. The names of these 12 judges are in the order of their seniority.