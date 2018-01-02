'Weight loss' tops 2018 New Year's resolutions: US poll

Being a better person and weight loss share the top spot as the most popular New Year's resolution for 2018, a US poll has found.



The survey of 1,074 adults aged 18 and above was conducted by The Marist Poll.



Among Americans who planned to make a resolution, 12 per cent reported that they want to be a better person, and the same proportion (12 per cent) said they want to lose weight.Exercising more, eating healthier, and getting a better job each garnered nine per cent while seven per cent want to improve their overall health, the poll found.Six per cent of US residents resolving to make a change want to kick the smoking habit, and another six per cent plan to spend less and save more money. 30 per cent mentioned another resolution altogether, the poll found.Last year, being a better person (16 per cent) edged out weight loss (10 per cent) and exercising more (10 per cent) to take the number-one slot.The proportion of resolution makers who plan to look for a better job has nearly doubled from five per cent last year to nine per cent currently, according to the poll."With weight loss tying for the number-one resolution and exercise and healthy eating making the top five, health is top of mind," said Lee M Miringoff, of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion in the US."And, if the past is any indication, many Americans have a good chance at keeping their promises for at least part of 2018," said Miringoff.The most cited resolutions among those under the age of 45 are being a better person (13 per cent) and getting a better job (12 per cent), the poll found.Among older resolution makers, weight loss (16 per cent) edges out exercising more (13 per cent), being a better person (12 per cent), improving one's health (11 per cent), and healthier eating (10 per cent), it found.While being a better person (17 per cent) is the leading New Year's resolution among men, weight loss (15 per cent) is the top resolution among women.Among those who said they made a resolution for 2017, 68 per cent said they kept at least part of their promise.Similar proportions of men (69 per cent) and women (66 per cent) remained true to their word for at least part of 2017, according to the poll.More men (75 per cent) compared with women (62 per cent) said they kept their New Year's resolution last year.

