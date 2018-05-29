China's Ant Financial closes funding; raises $10 bn at $150 bn valuation

Services Group, operator of China's biggest online payment platform by market share, Alipay, has closed its latest round having raised $10 billion from a clutch of global and local investors, five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The values the firm at $150 billion, the people said, compared with about $60 billion after its previous in April 2016.

A number of global sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms joined the as main investors. They include Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, as well as US private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, the people said.

The people spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity as the deal details are not yet public. The amount and investor line-up are finalised and the transfer of funds is underway, the people also said.

Ant, controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma, declined to comment. Temasek and Warburg declined to comment. GIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.