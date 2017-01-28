Measures expected from India's annual budget that could impact markets

Investors in are bracing for higher and less incentives from the government's annual to be unveiled on February 1 as the focus shifts to wringing out revenues to giveaways and higher public investment to support the economy.

Below are the main elements expected in the measures that could impact markets:

Guidelines for General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR)

- Government set to announce additional details behind GAAR, which will be implemented starting on April 2017.

- is meant to crack down on havens, making it harder to claim some exemptions.

- The government on Friday said would not apply for foreign investors based on a jurisdiction because of genuine commercial reasons and not just to benefit from exemptions under India's treaties with other countries.

- also said investors who meet so-called limitation of benefits criteria for individual treaties would be exempt from GAAR.

- Limitation of benefits seeks to ensure foreign companies or investors based in countries with special treaties with meet certain criteria such as minimum level of investment and a commercial presence in the relevant jurisdiction.

under indirect transfer rules



- Government expected to say whether foreign portfolio investors, private equity funds and venture capitals are liable to pay indirect transfer taxes

- Confusion created after department said in December such investors could be liable to pay if more than 50 pct of a fund's or investment vehicle's assets are based in under some conditions

- department also said indirect transfer could be charged under certain ownership and investment levels

withholding tax

- Government may keep in place a 5 percent withholding paid by issuers on "masala" bonds, or rupee-denominated debt sold overseas, despite some lobbying for its removal

Securities Transaction (STT) on equity markets



- on futures and options may rise for second year in a row from current levels of 0.05 percent for every 10 million trades, which rises for bigger transactions.

Reduce time period for exemptions

- Reduce threshold for exemptions for capital gains

- Currently, investments sold after at least a 12-month holding period are exempt from taxes, while anything below that is taxed at up to 20 percent of the gains.