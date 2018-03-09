Donald Trump sets metals tariffs but exempts Canada and Mexico

President pressed ahead with the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminum on Thursday but exempted and Mexico, backtracking from earlier pledges of tariffs on all countries.

Trump has offered relief from steel and aluminum tariffs to countries that "treat us fairly on trade," a gesture aimed at putting pressure on and to give ground in separate talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which appear to be stalled.

Trump has also demanded concession from the European Union, complaining that it treated American cars unfairly and has threatened to hike tariffs on auto imports from Europe.

Stock markets in and rallied on the news, as did the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso.

There was no mention of and giving ground on in the proposals.

Trump's tariffs have triggered the threat of countermeasures from the and now China. The levies aim to hit Beijing, although very little of either metal to the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)