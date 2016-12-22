Luxury resort to aviation biz: Decoding the business empire of the Badals

The latest addition is a luxury resort near Chandigarh called The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa

The latest addition is a luxury resort near Chandigarh called The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa

Not so long ago, Metro Eco Green Resorts, a company with its registered office in Chandigarh, had a site office at Pallanpur, a village in the Majri block of the Mohali district of Punjab (PINCODE: 140307). Last month, travel portals listed a brand new property. The address of this property was: Pallanpur, New Chandigarh, Mohali City, Punjab, 140307. Pallanpur had shed its rural identity, while Majri had become New Chandigarh. The site office now is The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, a luxury resort a few kilometres from Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 17 ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian