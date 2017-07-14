Amazon Echo's shorter, slimmer model to take on Apple HomePod

-
ALSO READApple strategy in 'smart home' race threatened by Amazon WWDC 2017: Apple may launch Siri speaker to rival Amazon Echo Apple's new iOS 11 focuses on artificial intelligence, virtual reality Apple announces $5,000 desktop computer, unveils watchOS, iOS, Mac updates Weak iPhone sales hit shares of Europe's Apple suppliers
-
Aiming to regain the top spot in smart speaker space, Amazon is reportedly working on a new flagship Echo speaker that will be slimmer and better than its predecessor.
According to a report in Engadget, the updated model will be "shorter and slimmer", akin to three or four stacked Echo Dots.
The move is seen as Amazon's attempt to better Apple's HomePod that was launched in its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
The new Echo would offer better sound using several tweeters instead of just one -- similar to the HomePod that will sport seven tweeters when it ships this December.
Amazon is also planning to improve Echo's microphone technology as well as the design.
If Amazon can stick to a $180 price tag, it will retain at least one advantage over the HomePod, which will sell for $349, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU