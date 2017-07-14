Amazon Echo's shorter, slimmer model to take on Apple HomePod

Aiming to regain the top spot in smart speaker space, is reportedly working on a new flagship that will be slimmer and better than its predecessor.

According to a report in Engadget, the updated model will be "shorter and slimmer", akin to three or four stacked Echo Dots.

The move is seen as Amazon's attempt to better Apple's that was launched in its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The new Echo would offer better sound using several tweeters instead of just one -- similar to the that will sport seven tweeters when it ships this December.

is also planning to improve Echo's microphone as well as the design.

If can stick to a $180 price tag, it will retain at least one advantage over the HomePod, which will sell for $349, the report said.

