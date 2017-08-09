'Arbo' powered Panasonic Eluga A3, A3 Pro launched in India

Adding two new smartphones to its popular 'Eluga' series, Panasonic on Wednesday launched 'Eluga A3' and 'A3 Pro' Android-based phones in India and roped in Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu to endorse its smartphone lineup.
Eluga A3 and A3 Pro come equipped with 'Arbo' -- the company's in-house virtual assistant -- and would cost Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790, respectively.
Both the devices would be available from August 10 on Panasonic-brand shops and other retail outlets.
"We believe our in-house developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual assistant 'Arbo' will be a differentiator. Customers will continue to look for technology which will shape the product interface and the way we interact with our smartphones," Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, told reporters here.
In terms of specifications, 'Eluga A3' features 5.2-inch full HD display topped with with 'Asahi Dragontrail' glass.
Eluga A3 and A3 Pro offer 16GB and 32GB internal storage, respectively, and support expandable storage of up to 128GB.
A 1.25 GHz, MTK 6737 Quad-core chipset powers the Eluga A3 while 1.3GHz, MTK6753 Octa-core processor powers the Eluga A3 Pro.
Both the devices are paired with 3GB RAM and run Android 7.0 Nougat OS.
The full metal body smartphones with split-screen feature come with a massive 4000 mAh battery, thereby giving it ample backup to last for a day.
The 13 MP 'Phase Detection Auto Focus' rear camera with LED flash and 8 MP front camera captures life-like pictures and superb selfies.
The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphones provide additional security to the user with the front fingerprint sensor.
"With the new improved features and enhanced quality the user will be able to do so much more. The smartphones come in three colours -- Mocha Gold, Gold and Grey which define and compliment consumer's style quotient," added Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India.
