'Arbo' powered Panasonic Eluga A3, A3 Pro launched in India

Adding two new smartphones to its popular 'Eluga' series, on Wednesday launched 'Eluga A3' and 'A3 Pro' Android-based phones in and roped in actress to endorse its lineup.

and come equipped with 'Arbo' -- the company's in-house virtual assistant -- and would cost Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790, respectively.

Both the devices would be available from August 10 on Panasonic-brand shops and other retail outlets.

"We believe our in-house developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual assistant 'Arbo' will be a differentiator. Customers will continue to look for which will shape the product interface and the way we interact with our smartphones," Manish Sharma, President & CEO, & South Asia, told reporters here.

In terms of specifications, 'Eluga A3' features 5.2-inch full HD display topped with with 'Asahi Dragontrail' glass.

and offer 16GB and 32GB internal storage, respectively, and support expandable storage of up to 128GB.

A 1.25 GHz, MTK 6737 Quad-core chipset powers the while 1.3GHz, MTK6753 Octa-core processor powers the Pro.

Both the devices are paired with 3GB RAM and run Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The full metal body smartphones with split-screen feature come with a massive 4000 mAh battery, thereby giving it ample backup to last for a day.

The 13 MP 'Phase Detection Auto Focus' rear camera with LED flash and 8 MP front camera captures life-like pictures and superb selfies.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphones provide additional security to the user with the front fingerprint sensor.

"With the new improved features and enhanced quality the user will be able to do so much more. The smartphones come in three colours -- Mocha Gold, Gold and Grey which define and compliment consumer's style quotient," added Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division,

