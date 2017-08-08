Hitech Mobiles begins manufacturing 4G smartphones in Kolkata

-
ALSO READ60 million 4G smartphones to be sold in India in 2019 Karbonn Aura 4G Plus: Battery the only highlight in this average smartphone Even below Pak! India's 4G speed is three times slower than global average Thanks to Jio effect, India reaches 15th spot in 4G availability Airtel beats Reliance Jio by a huge margin in 4G speed: OpenSignal report
-
Kolkata based handset maker Hitech Mobiles on Tuesday said it has commenced production of 4G mobile phone from its West Bengal plant.
The company will soon launch two sub Rs 5,000 models of 4G handsets supporting VoLTE and ViLTE.
Hitech Mobiles has imported 4G LTE Communication Factory Test Set machinery from StarPoint Technology Company Limited, Beijing enabling us to begin 4G handsets production, Hi-tech Mobiles Managing Director, Mohammed Gyasuddin said.
Hitech is only mobile assembly plant in eastern India. There are some 42 total assembly units in India.
The company said demonetisation had affected its sales by over 50 per cent for a few months and then Goods and Services Tax has also created sales hurdles.
Most of our dealers are small traders and they took the time to settle and understand the new taxation but now things are getting normal, Gyasuddin said.
The Hi-tech plant here is spread over 80,000 sq ft producing some 1.5 lakh units a month in both feature and smart phones.
The unit had provided employment opportunities to more than 500 people and most of them are women.
The total amount of investment is around Rs 15 crore so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU