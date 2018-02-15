Motorola launches Moto Z2 Force bundled with TurboMod at Rs 34,999 in India

JUST IN
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Moto Z2 Force

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, has launched Moto Z2 Force -- bundled with Moto TurboMod -- in India at Rs 34,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting midnight tonight exclusively on Flipkart. The Moto Z2 Force was first unveiled in July 2017, along with Moto Mods that the phone supports. The smartphone boasts shatterproof display that has better resistance than conventional glass-based screens, according to the company. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen of plastic-OLED breed. The screen uses a plastic layer for shatterproof properties. In terms of specifications, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card slot, and 6GB RAM.

The phone sports dual 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 out covered under Moto customised skin. The phone forgoes 3.5mm jack and relies on a USB type-C port for audio accessory connectivity, along with data transfer and charging jobs. Moto Z2 Force is powered by a 2,730 mAh battery. The battery capacity can further be expanded using Moto TurboPower Mod, which has 3,500 mAh power of its own. The phone comes with Turbo charge that supports 15W fast-charging. As for the launch offer, Flipkart's Rs 2,500 cashback offer on selective ICICI Bank credit cards reduces the effective price to Rs 32,499.

First Published: Thu, February 15 2018. 13:25 IST

