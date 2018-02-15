Motorola launches Moto Z2 Force bundled with TurboMod at Rs 34,999 in India

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned manufacturer, has launched -- bundled with Moto TurboMod -- in India at Rs 34,999. The will go on sale starting midnight tonight exclusively on Flipkart. The was first unveiled in July 2017, along with Moto Mods that the phone supports. The boasts shatterproof display that has better resistance than conventional glass-based screens, according to the company. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen of plastic-OLED breed. The screen uses a plastic layer for shatterproof properties. In terms of specifications, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card slot, and 6GB RAM.

The phone sports dual 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 out covered under Moto customised skin. The phone forgoes 3.5mm jack and relies on a USB type-C port for audio accessory connectivity, along with data transfer and charging jobs.