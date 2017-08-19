Now students can earn their pocket money through these six apps

Nowadays students can earn their pocket money by their own with the help of these top six applications.

UrbanClap, India's largest mobile services marketplace, provides trusted services across 97 categories including photographers, electricians, home cleaning and repairs, yoga and guitar instructors, and many more.

It is a platform also for teenagers, college students to use their passion, and earn during their college period.

cab service is India's most popular online transportation network company. They also have opportunities for the students who are above 18 whether they are college students or college dropout, all can apply here for the job of a driver.

Notesgen is the best app for students in terms of getting information regarding their courses. This app aims to provide a platform where students can get handwritten notes related to their desire course subject.

They can upload and download all the notes. Students can post notes which are related to topics (as per the subject) mentioned in the site and get paid (per downloading).

This app includes study notes, assignments, projects, presentations etc and notes related to competitive exams like CLAT, CAT, IAS, JEE, GMAT etc.

OLX is a most fasted growing global online market within the youngster where they can easily buy or sell the things around them from anywhere and in anytime.

They have to just take a picture of the product which they want to sell and write an attractive caption for the same.

For this any student at any age can easily work on this app and start earning.

Roposo, a fashion for both men and women enables users to share their style videos and links and discover DIYs.

Roposo offers fashion graduates and students studying fashion designing a way to earn money by displaying their designs in the tab 'The Bazaar' on the platform.

Canvera, India's leading online photography company creates an ecosystem of professional photographers across and empowers them with end to end photography business solution.

Canvera Partner App is designed exclusively for photographers and videographers registered with Canvera. Students and budding photographers can easily earn by uploading their portfolio of projects to showcase their work.

Only android and iOS users can download this app. The photography industry has grown substantially with photography being seen as an elite profession. This enables both men and women to consider photography as a lucrative career option.